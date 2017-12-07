Arlington Wins State Spelling Bee

Arlington Memorial High and Middle School is celebrating a second state championship this fall, as the middle school’s spelling team won the Vermont Principals’ Association 2017 State Team Spelling Competition. Coached by AMHS English teacher Anne Sulzmann, the team of four seventh and eighth graders competed against teams from South Burlington and Hinesburg. Sulzmann praised the team for their grace under pressure and explained how the competition works. “There are four students onstage during each round. Everyone is asked to spell a word, and then each row gets a bonus word, which could be any word at all. Our team was well-prepared, calm and confident. I am very proud of them.”