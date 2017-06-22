Arlington’s Canfield Library Begins Kids’ Summer Programming

The Martha Canfield Library begins their ‘Build a Better World’ summer program on Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m., with a visit from Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate, who will present an interactive singing program for children ages four and up. Summer events will also include a weekly Paper Bag Challenge; kids can stop by the Library to pick up a paper bag to take home and work on a new challenge every week. Sign-up for summer reading also begins Tuesday. Toddler storytime starts on Thursday, June 22, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., offering age-appropriate songs, poems, fingerplays and activities for tots and their caregivers. Throughout the summer, families are invited to join Library staff and volunteers as they create fairy and elf gardens along the walking path at the Arlington Recreation Park. Bring collections of rocks, pine cones, small sticks or other natural materials to contribute. Call 802-375-6153 for more information.