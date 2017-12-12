Arlington’s Canfield Library to Host Santa & Raffle

Santa will be visiting the Martha Canfield Library in Arlington on Thursday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m. Come hear Santa read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and bring your wish list! Photos are welcome. Be sure to check out the many baskets being raffled off. There are 29 of them – including three baskets of gift certificates – now on display in the Library, at the Bank of Bennington and at the Berkshire Bank. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and are available at the Library or Bank of Bennington. Themes include ‘Tool Time,’ ‘Spa,’ ‘We Dig Gardening,’ ‘Merry Little Christmas,’ ‘Legos,’ ‘Bestsellers,’ ‘Chocolate and Maple,’ and more. Drawings will be held following Santa’s visit at 7:30 p.m. Call 802-375-6153 for more information or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org.