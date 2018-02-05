Armchair Travel Series: Madagascar

Enjoy ‘A Visit to Masaola, Madagascar’s Largest National Park,’ at Equinox Village at 47 Maple Street in Manchester at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 11. Madagascar is the oldest geologic island in the world, with 80 percent of its species existing nowhere else in the world. Masaola is where the rain forest meets the sea, and is home to exotic plants, animals and primitive villages. Join presenters Martha and Rich Heilemann for this illustrated talk, and be transported to a world like no other. The program is sponsored by Equinox Village and presented by Manchester Community Library,and is free and open to the public. The talk is the first in a series of three armchair travel presentations they have planned. For more information, contact Cindy Waters at 802-549-4577.