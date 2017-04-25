Arms Fair at Riley Rink

The new Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Arms Fair will be in held in Riley Rink at Hunter Park in Manchester Center on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30. The Rink is situated just a mile north of the Route 30 and the Route 7A traffic circle intersection in the center of town. They still have space left and invite exhibitors in outdoor sporting, hunting, shooting, trapping or fishing to come. With Revolutionary War and Civil War artifacts, swords and guns on hand, plus collector and investment firearms, this will be a walk through history. From research books to antique traps to gun to hang over your fireplace, the Arms Fair is the place to find that certain piece you may have been searching for. Exhibitors and dealers not only wish to sell their items, but also wish to buy items. Arms fairs are a great way for the public to buy, sell or trade with dealers and collectors. Doors are open for the public to browse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8; seniors over age 60 are $7; and children under 14 are free with an adult. Call 518-664-9743 for details.