Art On Edie’s Green in Pawlet

The Pawlet Scholarship Committee’s 20th annual fundraiser, ‘Art on Edie’s Green,’ will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will host over 20 local artists, each generously donating 20 percent of their day’s earnings to the Pawlet Scholarship fund, a nonprofit organization providing scholarships to Pawlet and West Pawlet residents who are eager to make their higher education dreams come true.

Come and meet the artists, enjoy demonstrations, grab some lunch, listen to live music and support the future of Vermont by investing in the education of its residents. This year’s event will be catered by Pawlet’s very own Helen Wood of Rupert Mountain Roost, who will be serving lunch alongside the Flower Brook. Bring a picnic blanket, enjoy the sights and sounds of beautiful Pawlet and stay for the day.

Follow the signs to Art on Edie’s Green; there is ample parking at the field. From Route 30, turn onto Cemetery Road, between the Post Office and the bridge, look to the right and you can’t miss it. For more information or to apply as a participating artist, visit pawletscholarships.wordpress.com.