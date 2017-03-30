Art & Poetry at the Canfield

Paintings illuminated by poetry are being featured in a joint exhibition titled ‘Vision and Voice’ in the Canfield Library’s gallery from April 1 to 29. Artist Valerie Takvorian of East Arlington works in acrylic, and is inspired by the Vermont landscape. “The sights of Vermont excite me,” Takvorian says, “especially the small but exceptional moments that stay in the memory.” Her paintings, a synthesis of realism and expressionism, convey the feeling of the landscape rather than simply the visual effect.

Poet Mary Scriber of Manchester studied with the internationally-acclaimed poet Carolyn Forche. Scriber’s work was chosen for April’s National Poetry events in both Montpelier and in Poultney. Each of her poems is like a brush stroke; a brief gesture echoing the spiritual essence intoned by the accompanying painting, giving voice to the silence at the heart of nature. Both Takvorian and Forche will open ‘Vision and Voice’ at a reception on Saturday, April 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. The Gallery is part of the Martha Canfield Library, located on East Arlington Road in Arlington. For information, visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org or call 802-375-6153.