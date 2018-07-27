Art Seed

A community event featuring work from Session Four artists in residence at Marble House Project from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, will include performance, open studios and readings. The artists include Tal Beery/multidisciplinary; Ava Chin/writing; Jesse Epstein/film and video; Djassi DaCosta Johnson/dance and choreography; Amanda Rea/writing; Laura Nova/multidisciplinary; Sheryl Oring/multidisciplinary; and Andrew Simonet/performance. Performances begin in the barn promptly at 2 p.m., with open studios to follow. Marble House Project, located at 1161 Dorset West Road, Dorset, is a multidisciplinary artist residency fostering sustainability, community and collaboration. Art Seed events are free and open to the public. Visit marblehouseproject.org to learn more.