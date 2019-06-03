Art Seed at Marble House

Art Seed is intimate presentation of works-in-progress by the artists in residency at Marble House Project, a multidisciplinary artist residency fostering sustainability, community and collaboration. Presentations in the barn are 2 to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays, and include music, dance, readings, artist talks and open studios. They are free and open to the public. The next Art Seed will be held on Saturday, June 8. Darrel Alejandro Holnes, F. María Velasco, Ursula Endlicher, Fumihiro Kikuchi, Kala Pierson, Jody Wood and Amelia Schonbek. The barn at Marble House Project is located at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset. For more information, visit marblehouseproject.org.