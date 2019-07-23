Art-Seed at Marble House

The next Art Seed will be held on Saturday, July 27. This intimate presentation of works-in-progress by artists in residency at Marble House Project takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. It includes music, dance, readings, artist talks and open studios. Participating artists are Grisha Coleman, Brian Harnetty, Leslie McCleave, Nat Segnit, Niki Segnit, Brooke Singer, Jina Valentine, Amanda Burr Xido and Jeremy Xido. The barn at Marble House Project is located at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset. For more information, visit marblehouseproject.org.