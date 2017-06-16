Art-Seed Events

ART-Seed is a free weekly lecture/performance series held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday evening in the Event Barn at the Marble House Project, located at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset. On June 13, Sophia Flood and Ooldouz Alaei Novin, the current visual artists in residence, open their studios to the public. Ooldouz will also be unveiling a new site-specific work. The event is free and open to the public. On June 20, you are invited to consider personal mythology and its relationship to the American landscape in a new film by Jules Rosskam and conversation with visual artist and novelist Zoe Crosher. Visit marblehouseproject.org to learn more.