Art-Seed Events in Dorset

ART-Seed is a free weekly lecture/performance series held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday evening in the Event Barn at the Marble House Project, located at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset. On June 6, there will be a dance performance by Beth Graczyk and a film screening from Salome Lamas. The event is free and open to the public. Join resident chefs Alicia Walter and Emilie Baltz for a Farm to Table Dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Marble West Inn. Tickets are $80. For tickets, visit marblehouseproject.org or email info@marblehouseproject.org.