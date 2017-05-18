ART-Seed Events

ART-Seed is a free weekly lecture/performance series held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings in the Event Barn at the Marble House Project, 1161 Dorset West Road, Dorset. On Tuesday, May 16, the Visual Artists in Residence will open their studios to share the work they have created during their three weeks at Marble House Project. The artists include Ariel Herwitz, Devin Farrand, Daniel Greenberg, Tobaron Waxman and Janna Dyk. Events are free and open to the public. Residency Session 2 will begin on May 22. May 23, there will be readings with literary heroes Heidi Diehl, Kristina Marie Darling and Shannon Mussett.