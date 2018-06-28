Art Seed

A community event featuring work from Session Three artists in residence at Marble House Project from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, will include performance, open studios and readings. The artists include Kimberly Bartosik/dance; Michael Fischer/writing; Asuka Goto/visual arts; Donna Kaz/multidisciplinary; Efraín Rozas/music; Ivan Talijancic/performance; and Patricia Watts/curatorial. Performances begin in the barn promptly at 2 p.m., with open studios to follow. Marble House Project, located at 1161 Dorset West Road, Dorset, is a multidisciplinary artist residency fostering sustainability, community and collaboration. Art Seed events are free and open to the public. Visit marblehouseproject.org to learn more.