Art Shows

A work by Jeremy Sherer Oberle Winhall Library Opens Exhibit

The Winhall Memorial Library is displaying the artwork of Jeremy Sherer Oberle, and invites the public to an artist’s reception on Thursday, August 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come meet the artist, view her wonderful creations and enjoy some refreshments. Any questions, call the library at 802-297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Gardenworks Art Show

Gardenworks will be featuring the work of several regional artists this summer. ‘Hens & Roosters: A Flock of Artists’ will open with a reception on Sunday, August 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The show will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, October 8. Participating artists include Leah McCloskey, Catherine Minnery, Tom Kerr, Robert Skinner, Elizabeth Cockey, James Kunsler and Rob Southerland. The artwork includes pastels, watercolors, oils, and wood/metal collage. The artists emphasize rural scenes and farm life. For further information, call 518-854-3250 or visit gardenworksfarm.com. Gardenworks is located on Route 30/West Broadway in Salem, N.Y.

‘Dreadful’ Art Takes Over The Pember Library & Museum

Some of the worst art on the planet is on the program for August at the Pember Library and Museum in Granville, N.Y. Their fourth annual exhibition, ‘Dreadful Art,’ opens at First Friday on August 4 and will remain up throughout the month. “It’s a contrarian showing that really highlights how difficult good art is produce and how worthy good art is,” mused Mary King, Pember Board president. “Although the show is great fun, the works themselves typify the road of the artist and the struggle for excellence. Without bad, we wouldn’t have good.”

Ballots for Best of the Worst will be available, with a prize given to the winning entry. An open call for submissions runs until Thursday, August 3. Submissions may be dropped off until then. Works will remain on display through the month of August and can be purchased for nominal cost. For more information, call 518-642-1515. First Friday runs from 7 to 9 p.m., the first Friday of every month.

SVA Welcomes Photographer

Stone Valley Arts hosts George Bouret’s show of original photography, Friday, August 4 through Saturday, September 2. A reception will be held Saturday, August 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show encompasses Bouret’s portraits of people taken at Vermont fairs, architecture ranging from classic interiors to one-of-a-kind shops to historic bridges, and panoramic landscapes in New England, the Southwest and Alaska. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at145 East Main Street in Poultney. Visit stonevalleyarts.org to learn more.

Local Artists’ Expo in Londonderry

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) will exhibit the works of local artists from August 5 to September 2 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry. There will be an artists’ opening reception on Friday, August 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. This spring the exhibit space was improved with a new display system and lighting. “These upgrades enable us to really showcase our art and artifacts “ says Annie Campbell, LAHS president. Exhibit hours are Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays, 2 to 4 p.m. Visit the lahsvt.org for information on events and programming.

Four Artists to Participate in Canfield Gallery’s August Show

Still Life paintings, with flowers or interesting objects their focus, are favorite subjects for many artists, and the Canfield Gallery in Arlington will feature the work of four such artists for the month of August. Judy Cotter, Joan Luria, Nancy Tipps and Helen Young will be sharing their still life paintings . An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. Judy Cotter of East Arlington has shown her work in numerous solo and group shows. Her subject matter has varied over the years, but still life subjects have been an ongoing love. She says, “In painting a still life, the artist is free to re-negotiate and re-create the relationship of what he sees and how he paints. Pictures can be so reduced in form they become almost abstract, a mixture of observation and invention, color, design and narrative.” Arlington resident Joan Luria enjoys the opportunity to explore what the discipline offers, to follow new avenues or take a different approach to solving a particular problem. In other words, she says, “It’s always about growing as a painter.” Nancy Tipps of Windham has been painting the beauty of light for 17 years; her work has won several awards, and her signature still life paintings are especially coveted by collectors in this area. Helen Young of Landgrove, was born in the Ukraine and emigrated to America in 1950. She didn’t begin to paint until the late 1980s, and is an insatiable plein air painter, with most of her unique landscapes completed in one session outdoors. In winter months, when outdoor painting is not practical, she turns to still life. As viewers will see at this show, she loves to paint close-up studies of flowers on a sunny table. Like Judy, Helen is also interested in the elegant abstract patterns and colors lying just beneath the visual surface of the perfect flower.

The Canfield Gallery is located in the Martha Canfield Library on East Arlington Road in Arlington, across from Arlington High School. The gallery hours are the same as library hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org .