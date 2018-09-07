Artist and Curator to Converse at Bennington Museum

In conjunction with his current exhibition, ‘Cambium/Into the Woods: Works by Bill Botzow,’ artist and sculptor Bill Botzow and Bennington Museum’s curator Jamie Franklin present ‘Working Out,’ a conversation about Botzow’s outdoor sculptural installations, his traveling drawing projects and his way of working. Audience participation in the conversation is encouraged. This program is on Saturday, September 15, at 2 p.m. at the Bennington Museum. It is free, and includes admission to the Regional Artists Gallery where many of Botzow’s works are on view.

The featured projects to be discussed were completed over the last 25 years. They offer reflections and thoughts on specific places and aim to communicate an appreciation of natural order. Several address environmental threats. The sculptural installations are largely site-specific and use natural materials sourced locally, such as ragweed stalks, pine needles, maple stems, wood chips and shrubbery. These temporary installations were created in forests, rivers, fields, and town greens as well as museums and galleries. Many are collaborations with other artists.

The drawing projects are two explorations of watersheds, specifically the Hudson River and a journey to and from the Continental Divide along the Allegheny, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, and Platte rivers during the great floods of 1993. Images of selected works will be included in the discussion.

An artist and politician, Botzow was born in New York City in 1945, and became a resident of Pownal in 1982. He is a visual artist who has combined a career in the arts with public service as a state representative. He currently chairs the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. Botzow is a Trustee of the University of Vermont, and has served on the boards of the Vermont Arts Council, Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, New England Foundation for the Arts, and River Network.

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9, Bennington. Call 802-447-1571 or visit benningtonmuseum.org.