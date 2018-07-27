Artists at Studio 3 Host Reception

Studio 3 is a new, evolving art gallery, located next to Ann Taylor in the back parking area of the Crystal Palace building which also houses Michael Kors and a few other retailers. On Saturday, July 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., the gallery’s artists welcome you to come to an opening reception offering refreshments and entertainment. Since opening in June with three artists, the space has grown to include seven exciting artists: Matt Lerman, Ken Ahlering, Rebecca Raymond, Evie Towsley, Ruth Frost, Lauryn Axelrod and Elinor Katz. Each is exhibiting a diverse collection of works, and will be available at the reception to answer your questions and discuss their unique creations. The gallery will be open every weekend through October 31.