Arts, Crafts, Music & Strawberries in Middletown Springs

Local artists, craftsmakers and musicians will join Historical Society volunteers to present the 42nd annual Middletown Springs Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free to the event, held on the Village Green. Attendants can enjoy strawberry shortcake made with fresh local strawberries, homemade biscuits, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, along with iced tea, lemonade or coffee, all for $6. Noted artist Peter Huntoon will demonstrate his water color painting technique and display his fine art prints. Other exhibitors will include Anne Krouse, author of ‘A Gem in the Hills,’ a book on Middletown Springs history, along with producers of maple products, honey and beeswax products, art, jewelry and much more. Acoustic music will be provided by Paul Morgan and friends, there will be children’s activities, and Historical Society Museum will be open all afternoon. To find out more, call Pat Hemenway at 802-235-2421.