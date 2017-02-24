Arts & Entertainment

Paramount’s ‘Legacy in Stone’

The Paramount Theatre’s ‘Legacy in Stone’ campaign will transform the sidewalk directly in front of its entrance doors with 1,000 bricks to be engraved at the specification of donors, who can choose from three different sizes/price levels. Grey square bricks around the edge of the rectangle measure 8 by 8 inches and are $500; red bricks measure 4 by 8 inches and form the letter ‘P’ in the center of the rectangle, and are $300; and the remaining 4 by 8-inch grey bricks at $150 each will fill in the remainder of the rectangle. The campaign had a limited offering at the Paramount’s annual fundraiser, Festival of Trees, and many of the bricks have already been purchased. Plenty are still available. To participate, go to paramountvt.org/support. Construction of the project is anticipated sometime in mid-2017.

Dorset Theatre Festival Receives Generous Matching Grant

Dorset Theatre Festival, now entering its 40th anniversary season, creates bold and innovative theatre that engages a diverse, multi-generational community, enlightening, entertaining, and inspiring its audience through the celebration of great plays produced with the highest degree of artistry. An anonymous donor is encouraging others to donate to Dorset Theatre Festival by matching up to $40,000 in new and increased gifts during the upcoming 40th anniversary season. As part of the ‘$40k for the 40th’ Matching Grant, a phone-a-thon will be held later this month.

“We are humbled by the generosity of this amazing donor, who wants to encourage others in our community and region to support Dorset Theatre Festival as we head into our 40th anniversary season,” said artistic director Dina Janis. The grant will match each donation made by individuals who have not previously donated to Dorset Theatre Festival. For returning donors, the grant will match each dollar given above their 2016 donation amount. Additionally, gifts doubled by 2016 donors will be matched in full, doubling the impact of these donations.

“We are so excited and deeply touched by the generosity of this donor. Whether its staging a remarkable production of the highest quality, supporting playwrights through residencies and developing new work, or increasing our educational programs, it is all made possible by our supporters,” said managing director Molly Hennighausen.

With an annual expense budget of approximately $850,000, Dorset Theatre Festival receives 52 percent of its income from contributed sources such as foundations, government grants, corporate contributions, special events and most notably, individual donations, which alone comprise approximately one third of those funds. Those who wish to participate in the ‘$40k for the 40th’ Matching Grant may mail a check to PO Box 510, Dorset, VT or give online at dorsettheatrefestival.org. For more information, call 802-867-2223.

Clark Art Institute Opens New Decorative Arts Galleries

The Clark Art Institute has opened the Henry Morris and Elizabeth H. Burrows Gallery, featuring American decorative arts in 3,275 square feet of newly renovated space. New exhibition cases and an improved layout enhance the experience of viewing the Clark’s important collection of colonial to early-19th-century American art its exceptional Burrows collection of American silver. Located in former exhibition spaces on the upper level of the Manton Research Center, features more than 300 objects, many which have been off view since 2012 and some of which have never been exhibited. Highlights of the display include an iconic portrait of George Washington by Gilbert Stuart, a beautifully scaled sugar bowl and cover circa 1795) by Paul Revere, Jr., and a graceful Sheraton-style secretary attributed to Nehemiah Adams. The gallery also includes a study center containing additional displays of silver, a computer station and a small library of books on American silver and furniture, allowing scholars and visitors to further their study. The items housed in the Burrows gallery reflect how early American artists and craftsman created a new artistic identity for the fledgling nation through the creation of beautiful, but functional, objects. Their designs demonstrate a knowledge and appreciation of luxury objects being made at the time in Europe, especially in England, but also show a tendency toward a greater simplicity in form and decoration.

The Clark Art Institute is located at 225 South Street in Williamstown, Mass. Galleries are open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20; free year-round for Clark members, children 18 and younger, and students with valid ID. For more information, visit clarkart.edu or call 413-458-2303.