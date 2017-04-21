Arts & Entertainment

Noted Watercolorist to Show Work at Equinox Village Gallery

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of art by Lynn Pratt titled ‘Something Old, Something New,’ opening with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, and on view through May 15 . The opening, scheduled is free and will feature light refreshments and music. Pratt is a signature member of the Vermont Watercolor Society and the North East Watercolor Society. Her work has been featured in publications and juried shows and received numerous awards. It is also currently being featured at the Fabriano Invitational International Convention in Italy. Pratt says she enjoys focusing on certain details and highlighting them to give viewers a different angle of the items that they see in their daily lives and may never really notice. The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For information, call 802-362-4061 or go to equinoxvillage.com.

A Concert of Film Scores

Performers Ida Faiella, soprano; Lincoln Mayorga, pianist/arranger; and Dale Stuckenbruck, violinist, will present ‘Shadows on a Screen,’ a concert of film scores by Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Enrico Morricone, Henry Mancini and John Williams, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Oldcastle Theatre, 331 Main Street, Bennington. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $10 for students. Visit oldcastletheatre.org or call 802-447-0564 to learn more.

Art-Seed Resumes Talks

Art-Seed is intimate presentation of work-in-progress by the artists in residency at Marble House Project, hosted every Tuesday night from the last week of April through the end of October. It is free and open to the public. On Tuesday, April 25, a musical performance by Joe Brent will be held at 6 p.m. in the Event Barn at Marble House Project, located at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset. Brent is an internationally acclaimed musician and composer with a mission to shepherd the mandolin into the 21st century. As a composer, he has performed his original work at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. His five-string electric mandolin was made locally by Adam Buchwald of Burlington. For more information, visit marblehouseproject.org.

Composers Offer Fire & Ice

The Fire and Ice concert tour features three world premieres at Southern Vermont College on Monday, April 24, at 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Enjoy new works by Norwegian and American composers, Bjorn Bolstad Skjelbred, Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen and Conrad Kehn, and a new solo by Magnar Am. Performers include Michael Gilbert Ronstadt on cello, Eric Despard on guitar and Rocco Anthony Jerry on accordion. Norwegian Skjelbred is internationally known for his chamber and orchestral music; Aagaard-Nilsen is known for 100s of compositions for concert band, wind and brass ensembles, chamber and vocal works; Kehn’s new work is ‘Soundtracks to Movies That Don’t Exist,’ bridging the gap between film, chamber and popular music. Cellist Ronstadt comes from a long line of musicians including his aunt, Linda Ronstadt. Vermont-based guitarist Despard performs in chamber music, rock and jazz groups. Jerry specializes in contemporary classical music and many of his new works have premiered for his instrument. For information, contact Despard at edespard@svc.edu or call 802-681-2889.

Wardsboro Curtain Call Opens

Wardsboro Curtain Call (WCC) opens their music series on Saturday, April 22, with Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik, who has been compared with Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. Admission includes Smorgasbord-type refreshments, and you can bring your own wine and beer. The show will be held in the Wardsboro Town Hall on Main Street in Wardsboro. Music begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30. Admission is $10 at the door. For details, visit wardsborocurtaincall.net.

Folk Duo Stops Home to Perform with Guest

Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen will do a hometown concert between concert tours at the Meetinghouse Café. They’ve asked veteran performer Jack Williams to join them. The Friday, April 21, concert is at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30. The suggested donation is $20 for adults or $10 for students. The Meetinghouse Café is at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. Steve is best known as a songwriter; his song Darcy Farrow alone has been recorded by more than 100 artists since 1966. Quite literally, he wrote the book on songwriting: ‘Songwriting and the Creative Process’ is a standard text in songwriting classes across the country. Cindy, who married Steve in 1989, is also a songwriter, but her focus has been on songkeeping. She is a master interpreter of traditional ballads, plays guitar, concertina and banjo, and is renowned for her compelling voice. Jack’s music is rooted in his native South Carolina. He is counted among the most dynamic performers on today’s folk circuit.