Arts & Entertainment

Dorset Players Receive Grant

The Dorset Players were recently awarded a grant in the amount of $7,878 from the Vermont Arts Council. The grant has been used to replace outdated lighting and sound systems at the Dorset Playhouse. In February of 2017, president Angie Merwin and former presidents Suzi Dorgeloh and Lynne Worth traveled to the Vermont state capital in Montpelier to accept this award at a reception to honor recipients of the 2016 Vermont Arts Council Facilities Grant, which assists Vermont nonprofit organizaitons in improving their existing facilities and expanding their capacity to provide cultural activities to the public. The Players thank the Vermont Arts Council for their support of the Arts in Vermont.

‘Mamma Mia!’ at Northern Stage

‘Mamma Mia!,’ featuring the music of ABBA with a book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Bjorn Ulvaeus and added songs by Stig Anderson, runs live on stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction through Sunday, May 21. For tickets and information, call 802-296-7000 or visit northernstage.org. Tickets start at $15 for students and $30 for adults. This musical weaves ABBA’s well-known songs into a sunny tale that has delighted over 50 million people worldwide. Shortly before her wedding, a young woman swipes her mother’s diary in the hopes of finding the name of her father. When she discovers three possible candidates, she decides to invite them all to the festivities. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up. An optional post-show conversation with the company follows the evening performance on Saturday, April 29.

Rupert Library May Artist

The Rupert Kittay Library welcomes the work of artist Kristen Girard with a reception on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kristen Girard pursues her passions for paleontology, environmental consciousness and the cosmos in her art. She says, “The path of illustration and storytelling is dear to my heart because it provides opportunities to heal the world we live in. It is an excellent way to remind people of their inner goodness, to truly care for each other and every other living creature on the planet, from horses to whales. We are all connected.” Girard currently paints and writes in the Saratoga, N.Y., region. Her work is in many private art collections, and she has taught and guest lectured extensively on illustration, photography and design. Find out more at girardillustration.com. Kristen’s work will be on display and available during the months of April and May at the Library, located at 2827 Route 153 in Rupert. For details, visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.

Dorset Library May Artist

The featured artist at the Dorset Library in May is Judy Barrows. The public is invited to meet Judy at an opening reception on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. A long-time Dorset resident, Judy’s love of painting and drawing began in first grade and continued through college. Marrying soon after and raising a family, she did not pursue her art for 15 years. While living in Maine, she made seasonal forays into the countryside to photograph landscapes and quaint local scenes. Judy then purchased an inexpensive oil set to a collection of small scenes based on her photos to present to her husband, who did not know of her talent. Upon returning to Dorset, he encouraged her to continue to photograph and paint. Judy’s work has been on view at the Southern Vermont Art Center, in small shows during winters spent in Arizona, and more currently the Equinox Village gallery. This will be her second show at the Dorset Library with a new selection of oils, watercolors and pastels. All works are for sale, with a small portion of the proceeds benefitting the Library. For information, call 802-867-5774.

‘The Explosion of Deferred Dreams’

Author, musician, and native San Franciscan Mat Callahan explores the dynamic links between the Black Panthers and Sly and the Family Stone, the United Farm Workers and Santana, the Indian Occupation of Alcatraz and the San Francisco Mime Troupe, and the New Left and the counterculture as part of Bennington College’s Carriage Barn Concert Series at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The event is open to the public. As the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love floods the media with debates and celebrations of music, political movements, flower power, acid rock and hippies, Callahan’s ‘The Explosion of Deferred Dreams’ offers a critical re-examination of the interwoven political and musical happenings in San Francisco in the Sixties. To learn more, email apappas@bennington.edu or call 802-440-4510. The campus is located on College Drive in Bennington.

GNAT Highlights

Life of the Party: Channel 15 & 8, Friday and Sunday 8 p.m.Fisher School News: Channel 16 & 10, Monday and Tuesday 6 a.m./p.m. CitCom/Sykes Picot, Black Lives Matter: Channel 15 & 8, Wednesday 7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. The News Project, 7:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday Talk/Churchill and Roosevelt: Channel 16 & 10, Wednesday 9 a.m./p.m., Saturday 7 a.m./p.m. GNAT-TV provides equipment, training and local information to Arlington, Dorset, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Rupert, Sandgate, Stratton, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall. Visit gnat-tv.org.