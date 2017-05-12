Arts & Entertainment

Woods Tea Company to Perform

Woods Tea Company will return to Bennington’s Meetinghouse Café at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The Café is located at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. Information is available at uubennington.org. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students. The Vermont-based Woods Tea Company performs fiery Celtic tunes, bluegrass, sea shanties and American folk songs with ease and skill. The trio includes Howard Wooden on bass and guitar, Patti Casey on guitar and flutes, and Pete Sutherland on fiddle and guitar. The group only performs on special occasions and they consider coming to Bennington a special occasion. Other notable performances include New York’s Lincoln Center (twice), the Chautauqua Institute (three times) and appearances on PBS and National Public Radio.

Palmer to Exhibit at JK Adams

Gloria Palmer will be exhibiting in the local artists’ gallery at The Kitchen Store at JK Adams, 1430 Route 30, Dorset, in May and June. There will be an opening reception on Wednesday, May 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The artist will be there to discuss her work and there will be light refreshments. Palmer has always had an interest in the arts, and since high school has tried her hand at a number of creative projects. Six years ago she enrolled in a watercolor workshop at Southern Vermont Arts Center. She loves the fluidity of the paints and the challenges that come with it. Not every painting is a success and she will tell you she has a stack of rejects, but when a painting really comes together it is very satisfying. She finishes each piece with what has become her signature spattered dots. A resident of Vermont for 40 years, Gloria is the is the executive director of Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, a non-profit organization that provides educational programs for Manchester and surrounding communities. In addition she serves as president of Burr and Burton’s Alumni Association Board and chairs its Alumni Arts Award Committee. Her work will be available for sale. Call 802-362-4422 for further details.

Art-Seed

ART-Seed is a free weekly lecture/performance series held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday evening in the Event Barn at the Marble House Project, 1161 Dorset West Road, Dorset. On May 9, Amanda Szeglowski will share a snippet of her upcoming performance, ‘Stairway to Stardom,’ a satirical piece about fame, and Emma Heaney will read from her upcoming novel, ‘The CommonPlace Book,’ about how two old friends manage financial insecurity and cultural change.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Visual Artists in Residence will open their studios to share the work they have created during their three weeks at Marble House Project. The artists include Ariel Herwitz, Devin Farrand, Daniel Greenberg, Tobaron Waxman and Janna Dyk.

The Summer Exhibitions at The Bennington

The Bennington will be hosting a wide variety of exhibitions in its galleries beginning in June and running through late fall. David Rankin, watercolor instructor, avid world-traveler and Distinguished Member of the Society of Animal Artists has agreed to jury ‘Wildscapes,’ June 10 to July 22, a show focusing on the beauty of nature, while Calvin Liang will be selecting the work for the Laumeister Fine Art Competition, July 29 to September 17. Liang, Master Member of the Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society and a Signature Member of the California Art Club will also select the award winners which will be announced at the opening.

Another favorite at The Bennington, curated only every five years, is ‘Artists for the New Century,’ September 9 to December 23. This is a wonderful opportunity to see some of the finest up-and-coming artists in the country in one space. ‘Small Works,’ opening May 13; ‘Black & White,’ June 3 to 9; ‘American Artists Abroad,’ July 15 to September 4; and the first annual show, September 23 to December 23, for members juried into The Collective round out the season.

The Bennington is a nonprofit art gallery and home to seven galleries, a 300-seat theater, artist studios and workshop spaces. For more information, visit thebennington.org.