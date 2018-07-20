Arts & Entertainment

Killington Music Festival

The Killington Music Festival’s ‘Dancing into the Quiet Night’ at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, presents an evening of dances and dance-like repertoire, including works by Corigliano, Shostakovich and Vaughan Williams’ beautiful and rarely-heard Piano Quintet The following renowned faculty will be performing: Daniel Andai, Boris Abramov and Huifang Chen, violin; John Vaida, viola; Theodore Buchholz, cello; Pascale Delache-Feldman, bass; Yianni Iliadis and Alexandra Carlson, piano. Concerts are held at the Ramshead Lodge at Killington Mountain Resort. To purchase tickets, call 800-621-6867. For more information, call 802-773-4003 or visit the website at killingtonmusicfestival.org.

Local Artists Sought

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society will exhibit the works of local artists from August 3 to September 1 at the Custer Sharp House in Londonderry. There will be an artists’ opening reception on August 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is the former home of artists Bernadine Custer and Jimmy Sharp. The exhibit space was recently improved with new lighting and a display system. If you would like to exhibit, contact Garrison Buxton at 917-602-2153 or garrison@adhocart.org. There are various receiving dates; the last day to drop off is Wednesday, August 1, at 2 p.m. Art must be hangable and ready to install/sell. Visit LAHSVT.org to find out more.

Washington County Band

The Washington County Band under the direction of Paul Kafer will play in Mowry Park in Greenwich, N.Y., on Friday, July 20, at 7 p.m. The free concert, titled ‘World Tour,’ will include ‘An American in Paris,’ ‘Danny Boy,’ ‘Malaguena,’ Gershwin favorites and much more. Over 40 talented musicians from New York and neighboring Vermont play at various venues during the summer months. Under Kafer’s direction, each concert will have a theme and each weekly program will be different, recognizing that many people follow the band to each of its concerts.

Danby Bluegrass Festival

The 12th annual Danby Olde Country and Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 26 to 28, at Powers’ Field, 245 Tifft Road, Danby. This is a family-friendly outdoor venue with large tents to keep you comfortable rain or shine; bring a lawn chair. Stage shows are Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Field picking is encouraged – bring your instruments! On site food and beverages will be available at reasonable prices. Parking is free. Just Passin’ Thru is the host band; featured bands include Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Remington Ryde, Beartracks, Smokey Greene, The Atkinson Family, Corey Zink and County Line, LeBlanc Family, Borderline, Redwood Hill, The Last Whippoorwill and Red Barn Hayloft. Come spend the day (Thursday, $20; Friday $25; Saturday $25) or come for the weekend ($60) and receive free field camping. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with an adult. For more information, contact Tary Jesmonth at 802-293-5515 or danbyoldecountryandbluegrassfest@gmail.com.

Jamaica Town Hall Concert

The Jamaica Community Arts continues their summer concert series at the historic town hall on Thursday, July 19, with a performance by The Gully Boys. The group formed over 20 years ago in Woodstock, and Bill Temple, Pete Meijer and John Sigafoos have been playing guitar together ever since – from their own original tunes to music of all genres, including blues, reggae, love songs and more. They are very excited to play in the historic hall because of its renowned acoustics. The concert begins at 7 p.m. The suggested donation of $10 goes toward producing community events. The town hall is located at 3735 Route 30. For more information, go to jamaicacommunityarts.org.