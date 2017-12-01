Arts & Entertainment in Manchester & Rutland Counties

Skoug to Exhibit Photos

Local photographer Seline Skoug will exhibit new and selected works from December 1 through January 15 at the Spiral Press Cafe in Manchester. To learn more, go to selineskoug.com.

SVAC Concert for Arkell Pavilion

On Friday, December 1, at 7 p.m., the Southern Vermont Arts Center invites the community to a concert benefiting the Arkell Pavilion. Taking the stage will be two local favorites, The Don’t Leave and The Bondville Boys, as well as special guests The Colby Eight. The Arkell has hosted scores of musicians, singers and dancers for community performances since it was built in 1965, and is home to a busy calendar of summer shows. The concert is the brainchild of Bill Muench, a member of The Don’t Leave Band and teacher at Burr and Burton Academy, which often uses the Arkell for events. Muench recognized the 400-seat Pavilion’s need for maintenance and modernization – such as new stage lighting and a soundboard – so that it can continue to accommodate top-quality performances.

The Don’t Leave has been a southern Vermont fixture for over 30 years, performing a wide range of classic party rock. The Bondville Boys have played hard-edged bluegrass since 1990 and are known for their sweet harmonies and eclectic set lists. The Colby Eight, the premier all-male a cappella group from Colby College, follows a rich musical tradition first established in 1947. General admission tickets are $15, and can be purchased at the door or online at svac.org.

The Boston-Based Honeysuckle to Perform Two Local Shows

Honeysuckle will be performing two shows on Saturday, December 9. An afternoon performance will be held at The Sparkle Barn on Route 7 in Wallingford from 3 to 5 p.m., and an evening performance will take place at the Chaffee Art Center on Route 7 in Rutland at 7 p.m. Comprised of Holly McGarry, Benjamin Burns and Chris Bloniarz, the trio can frequently be found performing in the Boston area and surrounding cities in the Northeast, playing alongside bands like Boy and Bear, Shook Twins, John Craigie, Grey Season and others. They performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 2015, and were nominated for Best Folk Artist of the Year and Best Americana Artist of the Year at the annual Boston Music Awards. In 2016 the group played Lollapalooza festival as well as CMJ in New York City. Tickets for Honeysuckle at Chaffee Art Center are $7.50 at the door; for details, call 802-775-0356 or visit chaffeeartcenter.org. For the show at The Sparkle Barn, RSVP for $5 tickets at 802-446-8044 or visit thesparklebarnshop.com.