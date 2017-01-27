ARTSalon Series to Begin in Manchester

In the 1800s, salons were offered to entertain and enlighten, presenting poetry readings or musical presentations and discussions about the arts. Inspired by this tradition, Manchester Community Library is delighted to offer a series of ARTSalons on Sundays, beginning on January 29 at 3 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon around the fireplace. ‘The Language of Art’ will focus on some well-known and not so well-known works of art. How do we ‘read’ visual art? What vocabulary do artists use? How do we interpret and understand their language? Is it important that we ‘get it’ when looking at a piece of art? Come and exchange some of your thoughts and ideas about art with Carol Berry, an artist and retired art educator who spent more than 20 years studying Van Gogh’s paintings and getting to know him through his letters and the writings of his peers. Berry has had two of her essays published in anthologies and is the author of ‘Vincent Van Gogh: His Spiritual Vision in Life and Art.’ Subsequent gatherings will include ‘Why Art?’ on February 26 with Vermont artist Don Bolognese; and an exploration of the similarities of music and abstract art on March 19 with violinist Joana Genova and a live musical presentation as well as a presentation of selected art works. The series is sponsored by The Village Green Gallery of Weston. Donations will be accepted to benefit the art book collection at the Library. Refreshments will be served. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For details, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.