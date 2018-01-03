AT MCL: Coffee With a Cop and Classic Movies

Join your neighbors and local police officers at Manchester Community Library (MCL) for coffee and conversation on Tuesday, January 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There’s no agenda or speeches – just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, give kudos and get to know the officers of the Manchester Police Department. At the risk of reinforcing a stereotype, there will indeed be free donuts from Mrs. Murphy’s and coffee provided by Tall Cat Coffee Roasters.

Earlier that day, MCL is launching a reworked afternoon classic film series, inspired by the American Film Institute’s ‘100 Greatest American Films of All Time.’ The film screenings will take place on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Enjoy a 1956 romantic comedy musical about the

foibles of high society on Tuesday, January 9, when a spoiled heiress played by Grace Kelly must choose between three suitors: her jazz musician ex-husband, a stuffy businessman and an undercover tabloid reporter. Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra also star. The film screening is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Running time is 111 minutes.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-260 or visit mcl.org.