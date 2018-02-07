Attorney Joins Bennington Firm

BarrSternberg, Moss, Silver and Munson welcomed associate Rachel Margulies Strecker to their firm this year. Strecker’s practice areas will include family law, civil litigation, real estate law and estate planning practice, among others.

“We are pleased to add Rachel to the BarrSternberg team,” said Neil Moss, the firm’s founding and managing partner. “Rachel’s experience, expertise and legal aptitude is impressive. Her diverse background will serve our clients well.”

Before joining BarrSternberg, Strecker was an associate at Meub, Gallivan and Larson in Rutland and Debonis, Wright and Carris in Poultney. Prior to practicing law full-time, she was seen as a rising star in law school, where she was selected as a Dean’s Fellow, teaching legal writing to first-year Vermont Law School students. She would later represent the college as an admissions officer. At Dartmouth College, Strecker advised pre-law undergraduates. She also managed several research assistants under the direction of Oliver Goodenough, a renowned legal scholar in the area of digital technology, in the editing of ‘Computing Governance: An Analytic White Paper,’ put out by Harvard’s Berkman Center for Internet and Society. Before graduating with honors from law school, she interned for Vermont’s only environmental court, where she focused her research on Act 250 and municipal planning and ordinance. Strecker graduated with honors with a pre-law BA from Flagler College in Florida and earned her J.D. and a Masters in Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School, graduating with honors. She is admitted to the Vermont and New York Bar.