Auctions to Aid Parish School

The School of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales will hold its Wintertastic Celebration and Live Auction on Saturday, March 4, at the Mount Anthony Country Club in Bennington. Previews begins at 6 p.m., and the auction begins at 7. The annual event raises funds to secure the future of the parish school. Committee members are promising a fun-filled evening. The live auction will offer a variety of items, including a family golf and social membership for new members; a therapeutic bed; a personal tax return; baseball and football tickets; a cooking class, unlimted car washes, tickets to Walt Disney World and more. There will be a silent auction as well offering gift certificates, summer camps, signed memorabilia and more. The cost is $30 per person; enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Or your evening can start at 4 p.m. with an optional $20 (plus tax and gratuity) preview dinner at The Grille, call 802-442-2617 for dinner reservations. For more information, call 802-379-5037.