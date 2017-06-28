Audiology Series with Dr. O’Flaherty

Join Dr. O’Flaherty of Rutland Regional Medical Center for this series of talks on hearing loss, hearing health and what you need to know about treatment options that are available to you.

Manchester Community Library

138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester Center, VT

Presented by: Stephanie O’Flaherty, AuD

• What You Need to Know About Healthcare, and How Your Audiologist Can Help

July 25 ~ 4-5pm

• Working Memory and Hearing Loss

August 22 ~ 4-5pm

• Elizabeth Warren’s OTC Hearing Aid Bill: What Patients and Consumers Need to Know

October 3 ~ 4-5pm

Registration is requested for each of these events. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, visit www.RRMC.org or call 802.772.2400.