Auditions Open for Missoula Children’s Theatre

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ will be held on Monday, January 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse. There are roles for those students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Approximately 50 to 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show with MCT tour actor/directors. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play. Students wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. The first rehearsal begins approximately 15 to 30 minutes after the audition. This is a group audition – no advance preparation is necessary, but a smile never hurts. Students should just be ready to come and have a good time!

Rehearsals will be conducted Tuesday through Friday from 4: to 6 p.m., and/or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Dorset Playhouse. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the entire week and if selected, be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the audition. Performances will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Dorset Playhouse. The students in the cast will be called for dress rehearsal before the performance that day. All those cast must be available for all scheduled performances.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. Their residency in Dorset is made possible by the Dorset Players with help from a grant from Stewarts Holiday Match as well as other community businesses and members. In order to cover ever-increasing production costs not covered by our generous corporate and individual sponsors, there will be a fee of $35 for each child who agrees to participate as a cast member in this show. We are asking that parents make payment on Monday evening after cast assignments have been made. Should this fee pose a financial problem, you may talk to one of the producers about the availability of a scholarship. For details, contact Kathy Stephens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 802-867-5570 or info@dorsetplayers.com.