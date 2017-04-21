Auditions

Auditions will be held at Oldcastle Theater, 331 Main Street, Bennington, Monday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its 2017 season. Those interested call and reserve a time slot at 802-447-0564, and have prepared two contrasting monologues, not to exceed three minutes. Individuals without a reserved time will be seen as time allows. You are also requested to have a head shot and resume with you. Both equity and non-equity actors will be seen.