Authentic Gourmet Tuscan Dinner to Benefit Haynes House

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, Dancing Ewe Farm, 181 Route 12, North Granville, N.Y., will present a four-course dinner, much like a local trattoria in Tuscany, to benefit the Haynes House of Hope. Owners Jody and Luisa Somers raise East Friesian sheep for their milk to produce authentic Italian cheeses. Luisa, a native of Tuscany, will bring her family recipes to the table to offer a genuine Italian dining experience featuring aperitivo, antipasto, primo piatto, secondo piatto con contorno, dolce and wine from the Maremma region of Tuscany (one bottle per couple). In addition, guests can tour the farm and the cheese house, and see the sheep and working sheep dogs. A limited number of tickets, $85 per person, can be purchased at dancingewe.com or 518-642-8199.

The Haynes House of Hope, located at 7187 Route 149 in Granville, provides comfort care at no-cost care for terminally ill residents and their families in a home-like atmosphere. The house has served more than 50 residents since opening in 2010. As a non-profit organization, it relies on donations, grants, fundraising and volunteers to continue its mission. For more information, call 518-642-8155 or visit thehayneshouseofhope.org.