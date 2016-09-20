Author of ‘Mom, I’m Gay’ to Speak

There will be a special event with PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, at the Dorset Church, located at 143 Church Street in Dorset. Susan Cottrell, author of ‘Mom, I’m Gay,’ will share her story as the parent of five children, two of who are in the LGBTQ community. Cottrell served for two years as the vice president of PFLAG in Austin, Texas, and has been a featured speaker at dozens of chapters in the US and Australia. She was also a leader in the Evangelical Church for 25 years before becoming a fierce advocate for LGBTQ children. Her talk will touch upon how to parents can support their children by strengthening their faith. For more information, call the Church office at 802-867-2260.