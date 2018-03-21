Author to Present Talk on ‘Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change’

Author, activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Father John Dear stops by Grace Congregational Church at 8 Court Street in Rutland on the national book tour he is taking to launch his new book, ‘They Will Inherit the Earth: Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change.’

In this landmark work, Dear connects active nonviolence with creation, and shows how our global epidemic of violence and war could only lead to catastrophic climate change. He cites Jesus’ third Beatitude as the basis for his meditation: “Blessed are the meek, they will inherit the earth.” Dear reflects how Jesus practiced nonviolence and lived at one with creation, and how we need to do the same.

In this time of terrifying climate chaos, John Dear shares his own personal journey from the Upper West Side of Manhattan to the high desert of New Mexico where he now lives off the grid on a remote mesa. He shares his experience serving as a pastor in the mission church at Yosemite, encounters with New Mexican indigenous women who live at one with the earth while resisting nuclear weapons production at Los Alamos, his experience at Standing Rock in North Dakota resisting the pipeline, reflections on the work of environmental leader Bill McKibben and Pope Francis’ monumental encyclical on the environment, ‘Laudato Si,’ and ends with suggested steps forward into conscious, mindful solidarity with all creatures and Mother Earth through active, steadfast nonviolence, what he calls eschatological nonviolence; walking the earth in the footsteps of the nonviolent Jesus into the Kingdom of God. The talk will be held on Tuesday, March 20, from 7 to 8 p.m., as is free. For details, contact organizer Steve Berry at drsteveberry@icloud.com.