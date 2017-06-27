Authors of ‘Untold Stories of the Battenkill’ to Sign Book

The Untold Stories of the Battenkill project encompasses community presentations, art exhibits and a book by the same name, spearheaded by Board members and the creative husband and wife team, Barton and Elizabeth Cockey. It has proven to be a fun and rewarding project to which innumerable hours of time and talent have been dedicated, showcasing the watershed through both paintings and photographs by regional artists. Collected oral histories are also captured in whimsical stories. The objective is twofold; to raise awareness of the watershed’s beauty, history and the connections it fosters among the community, and to raise the necessary funds to ensure the Conservancy’s work and its preserved lands stay open and accessible for generations to come. Join them at the Courthouse Community Center, 58 East Broadway, Salem, N.Y., for a discussion and book signing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thurday, July 6. Works will also be on view through August 3.