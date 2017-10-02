Autumn Has Arrived!

Gardenworks will be celebrating Columbus Day weekend Saturday through Monday, October 7 to 9, by offering free tastings of squash bisque, sweet pumpkin cheesecake and sharp cheeses. Visitors can tour the barn gallery stocked with hundreds of dried flowers and take in the last weekend of the art show ‘Hens and Roosters: A Flock of Artists.’ On Saturday, October 14, at 9:30 a.m., learn how to build a gourd birdhouse. Art teacher Chris Michel will offer step-by-step instructions for painting and decorating the birdhouses made from a big gourd of your choice. The workshop cost is $35, including all materials. Pre-register by calling 518-854-3250.

Gardenworks is located on Route 30 in Salem, N.Y., five miles west of the traffic light on Route 22. Visit gardenworksfarm.com for further information.