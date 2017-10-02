Autumn Has Arrived!

Autumn Has Arrived!
Autumn Has Arrived!

Autumn Has Arrived!

See inside for a cornucopia of local events celebrating the seasonal harvest. Below, squash and pumpkins of all kinds await visitors to Salem, N.Y.’s Gardenworks Farm, where you can learn to make a gourd birdhouse.

See inside for a cornucopia of local events celebrating the seasonal harvest. Below, squash and pumpkins of all kinds await visitors to Salem, N.Y.’s Gardenworks Farm, where you can learn to make a gourd birdhouse.

Gardenworks will be celebrating Columbus Day weekend Saturday through Monday, October 7 to 9, by offering free tastings of squash bisque, sweet pumpkin cheesecake and sharp cheeses. Visitors can tour the barn gallery stocked with hundreds of dried flowers and take in the last weekend of the art show ‘Hens and Roosters: A Flock of Artists.’  On Saturday, October 14, at 9:30 a.m., learn how to build a gourd birdhouse. Art teacher Chris Michel will offer step-by-step instructions for painting and decorating the birdhouses made from a big gourd of your choice. The workshop cost is $35, including all materials. Pre-register by calling 518-854-3250.

Gardenworks is located on Route 30 in Salem, N.Y., five miles west of the traffic light on Route 22. Visit gardenworksfarm.com for further information.

October 2, 2017
Categories:Highlights
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*