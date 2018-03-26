Award-Winning Film Explores 13th Amendment

The MoveOn Manchester Diversity Alliance and Transition Town Manchester will be hosting a free showing of the powerful Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated documentary film, ‘13th’ at BBA’s Riley Center in Manchester at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3. The film will be preceded by a presentation by Nico Amador of ACLU-Vermont on the ACLU’s new Smart Justice campaign, which aims to reduce Vermont’s prison population by at least 50 percent. Vermont currently incarcerates black men at a higher rate than any other state in the country, and its prison population has doubled since the ‘90s. Rather than build a new for-profit prison complex, as Governor Scott has proposed, the Smart Justice campaign’s goal is for practical reforms to our criminal justice system to reduce the number of people in prison, save taxpayer money and invest in alternatives for rehabilitaion, addiction treatment and support for people with mental health issues. Learn what we all can do to challenge racial disparities and overuse of our prison system.

Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ is a moving and informative look at the nation’s 13th Amendment that banished slavery but, according to the filmmaker, also marked the beginning of the historical trend of imprisoning African Americans in the US at a staggeringly high rate as a means of repression and control. Filled with historical footage, images and numerous interviews with modern commentators and historical figures, DuVernay draws a hard and compelling line directly from the early days of ‘manufactured arrests’ to the nation’s modern problems with a rampant prison population and the ongoing incidence of the killing of unarmed black men by police officers seen across the country for years. Her film credits include ‘Selma’ and the newly-released ‘A Wrinkle In Time.’

Students and adults of all ages are welcome to attend, but parents are cautioned that the movie contains strong and disturbing images of death and violence and may be inappropriate for younger children.