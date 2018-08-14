Award-Winning Sun and Fun Festival Returns to Bennington

The national award-winning Sun and Fun Festival has delights in store for everyone on Saturday, August 25. The event is held at the Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside Street, Bennington, and is packed with activities and fun for all ages. Experts from over 25 local environmentally friendly groups will have educational displays, while the kids will enjoy playing games, making giant bubbles, face painting, mural painting and pedaling their way to a cool treat on the smoothie bike. Enjoy lively music by the Hale Mountain Pickers and the Throwbacks while feasting on a delicious, locally-sourced homemade luncheon. There will be educational exhibits on topics such as ticks and Lyme, climate change, bats and more. Try out an ELF Solar powered electric bike and a variety of electric-assist bikes. Check out several hybrid cars; gadget enthusiasts will love exploring the variety of solar gadgets on display. Meet a live barred owl and other animals at the Vermont Natural History Museum’s Vermont Wildlife breakout sessions. Other breakout sessions include Parachute Yoga, Permaculture, Wind Power, Composting, Beekeeping, Energy Efficiency, Solar Power and Green Energy Financing. The festival is organized by volunteers of Earth Advocates and members of the Second Congregational Church. It was nationally recognized as winner of the community inspiration category, ‘Cool Congregation,’ by Interfaith Power and Light. Sponsors include Solar Pro, Bennington Bookshop, Mighty Food Farms and the Earth Advocates of the Second Congregational Church/UCC. This free event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a quiet room available for those who need it throughout the day. For more information, visit bennscc.org or call 802-442-2559.