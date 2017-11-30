B I N G O!

Wallingford Bingo

Maple Valley Grange 318 will host Bingo on Sunday, December 3. Doors open at 11 a.m., with games starting at 1 p.m. Food will be available. The Grange is located at 31 Dugway Road at the junction of Route 7 in Wallingford. For more information, call Dennis at 802-353-4651.

Danby Bingo & Raffle

Bingo to benefit Project Currier Excellence will be held on Friday, December 1, at Currier Memorial School (CMS) in Danby. Doors Open at 6 p.m., with games starting at 7. The cost is $20 for a book of ten games; additional books are $10 each. There will also be the drawing for a cash raffle at $10 a ticket; first prize is $1000, second prize is $500 and third prize is $275. Slow cooker dinner items and desserts will be available for purchase. Also, be sure to bring your redeemable bottles and cans to MCS, any time between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on December 1; the sixth grade class is holding a Bottle Drive to raise funds for their class trip. The students will also be collecting at Shaw’s in Manchester on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. To arrange pick up, call Bruce King at 802-353-2042.