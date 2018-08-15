Back to School

Help with Back-to-School

School is just around the corner. It’s a time for new friends and new teachers – but also increased costs and stress for vulnerable families in the community. Sunrise Family Resource Center is raising money to purchase back-to-school supplies for families who don’t have the resources outside of their basic living expenses to purchase these items for their children. Your contribution, whether $5 or $500, will make an impact, and is fully tax deductible. Sunrise Family Resource Center at 244 Union Street in Bennington is a social services agency offering services and support in childcare, secondary education, case management, advocacy, employment counseling and parenting education. For information, visit sunrisefamilyresourcecenter.com or call 802-442-6934.

Donate School Supplies

The Bennington branch of Community Bank NA at 210 Northside Drive in Bennington has agreed to be a drop-off location for donations of school supplies to BROC Community Action, which will distribute them to children living in low-income families for the upcoming school year. The following items are needed: number two pencils, kid-friendly and regular-sized scissors, rulers, one-inch binders, lined notebook paper, highlighters, backpacks, crayons, pencil cases, pocket folders, erasers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, pens, washable markers, subject dividers, staplers, staple removers, Scientific calculators, mechanical pencils and pencil leads. The list is pretty broad to cover student needs in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, contact Pamela Shambo at pshambo@broc.org or 800-717-2762 extension 121. Visit broc.org to find out more about programs and services at BROC Community Action.