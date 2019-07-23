Backyard Composting 101

Removing food scraps and yard waste from the landfill stream will be the law in Vermont by July 1, 2020. Learn how to turn waste into compost, reduce your trash size and smell, feed the soil, save money and the planet on Thursday, August 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 1 Monument Circle in Bennington. Cat Buxton, Master Composter and community educator with the UVM Extension, will cover the basics and get into detail about composting systems. Her enthusiastic and simple approach will surely demystify the process. Registration is not required. The workshop is being hosted by the Bennington Chapter of the UVM Extention Master Gardeners. Admission is $5; UVM Extension Master Gardeners and interns are free. For more information, contact Mia Clark at [email protected] or Dottie Sundquist at 802-688-4704.