Bag Sale in Londonderry

What can you get for a buck these days? A whole lot at the Thrifty Attic Bag Sale! On Wednesday, September 4, and Saturday, September 7, the Thrifty Attic on Main Street in Londonderry will hold its famous Bag Sale, when everything you can fit in a provided grocery sack will cost only one dollar, which goes right back into the community through the Thrifty Attic grant program. Fall and winter merchandise will go out on Wednesday, September 11. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.