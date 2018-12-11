Ballet Center of Manchester to Stage ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Center of Manchester to Stage ‘The Nutcracker’
Ballet Center of Manchester to Stage ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Center of Manchester to Stage ‘The Nutcracker’

The Ballet Center at Manchester’s annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ will be held at Long Trail School in Dorset at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 15. (snowdate Sunday, December 16); at Flood Brook School in Londonderry at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 16 (snowdate Saturday, December 23); and at Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 20 (snowdate Friday, December 21.) The cast features children and adults from the southern Vermont area, with direction by Marilyn Cavallari. Reserved seats at LTS and BBA are $24 for adults, $14 for students and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are $20 for adults at Flood Brook School. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Irene Hunter Scholarship Endowment Fund. Tickets are available in advance at the Mountain Goat in Manchester or by calling
802-379-0759; they will also be available at the door prior to each show.

December 11, 2018
Categories:Things To Do
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.