Ballet Center of Manchester to Stage ‘The Nutcracker’

The Ballet Center at Manchester’s annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ will be held at Long Trail School in Dorset at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 15. (snowdate Sunday, December 16); at Flood Brook School in Londonderry at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 16 (snowdate Saturday, December 23); and at Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 20 (snowdate Friday, December 21.) The cast features children and adults from the southern Vermont area, with direction by Marilyn Cavallari. Reserved seats at LTS and BBA are $24 for adults, $14 for students and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are $20 for adults at Flood Brook School. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Irene Hunter Scholarship Endowment Fund. Tickets are available in advance at the Mountain Goat in Manchester or by calling

802-379-0759; they will also be available at the door prior to each show.