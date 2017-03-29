Bank of Bennington Recognizes 30-Year Employees

The Bank of Bennington recently celebrated the 30th anniversaries of two of its staff members: Carol Johnson, branch manager in Manchester, and Mary Callahan, a senior vice president.

“We are proud of the average longevity of our employees – ten years,” stated Bank president Jim Brown. “Mary and Carol take that to new heights by achieving this 30-year mark. They are both exceptional at their jobs and exemplify a sense of professionalism that we encourage in everyone who works here.” Brown’s remarks were delivered at a celebratory event where each woman was presented with a certificate honoring the milestone.

The Bank of Bennington is the only bank headquartered in Bennington County. As a mutual bank, it has no stockholders and operates for the community and for its customers. The Bank has offices located in Bennington, Arlington, Manchester and Rutland. You can visit them at their website at thebankofbennington.com if you would like further details.