Bank of Bennington Welcomes New Board Members

Mark Donavan, chairman of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Bennington, recently announced the retirement of two long-term directors and introduced the four newest trustees. Retiring this year are trustees Jim Horst, a director from 1982 to 2016, and Tom Paquin, who served from 1977 to 2016. Donavan noted the significant contributions made by both men during their combined 73 years of service. The newest directors continue to be members of the community with diverse experiences and a common vision of keeping decision-making at The Bank local. John Ahearn, elected 2015, currently serves as chief financial officer/assistant secretary for Rifenburg Construction and nine affiliates. He was previously CFO and treasurer for William E. Dailey, Inc., and vice president of finance for Mace Security International. A retired Master Sergeant (E-8) of the Vermont Army National Guard/Army Reserves, Ahearn is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is currently affiliated with the Bennington Catamount Rotary Club, Sacred Heart Saint Francis and other community groups. William ‘Billy’ Brownlee, elected 2016, is the owner of H.N. Williams Store in Dorset, president of Manchester Youth Baseball, treasurer and Board member of Riley Rink, and an advisor on the Manchester Recreation Development Committee. Jason Morrissey, elected 2014, serves on the Board’s audit and nominating committees. He is a member of the Vermont Bar Association and the Bennington County Bar Association, and served two terms on the Bennington Select Board. Justin Salem, elected 2013, has practiced dentistry in Bennington since 1995. He serves on the Board’s budget and ALOCcommittees. He is also a co-founder of Bright Smiles, a hospital-based program at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center that provides dental care to children, and he participates in Project 31, which offers free dental care to low- income community members.

The Bank of Bennington, the only bank headquartered in Bennington County, will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017. With a mutual bank structure, The Bank of Bennington does not have stockholders and invests heavily in the local community. It has four branches in Bennington County, and recently expanded into Rutland, where it has a loan office. For more information, visit thebankofbennington.com or call 802-442- 8121.