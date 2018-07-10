Barnyard Ball Fundraiser

Join Dorset Equine Rescue from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, at their fifth annual Barnyard Ball fundraiser. The Inn at Manchester is generously hosting the event for the third year in a row in their beautiful celebration barn in Manchester. Tickets are $75, and include dinner, door prizes, a silent auction, live music with The Truck Stop Troubadours, prizes for the best Western attire and a cash bar. To purchase your tickets, visit dorsetequinerescue.org or go to barnyardball5.brownpapertickets.com. The Dorset Equine Rescue’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abused, neglected and slaughter-bound horses. To date, they have rescued over 90 horses and donkeys from dire situations and placed 76 in their forever homes, thanks to the support of community members.

