Barnyard Ball Returns to Raise Funds for Equine Rescue

Join The Dorset Equine Rescue for the fourth annual Barnyard Ball fundraiser on Sunday, July 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the beautiful Celebration Barn at The Inn at Manchester. There will be a buffet dinner, live entertainment by the Starline Rhythm Boys, dancing, door prizes, silent and live auctions, photo booth and cash bar. Dress is casual, but there will be prizes for the best western attire, so dust off your cowboy boots and hats! Tickets are $65 if you pre-purchase, or $75 at the door. They can be purchased at dorsetequinerescue.org.

Thanks to the support of the community, Dorset Equine Rescue (DER) has rescued over 50 horses from neglect, abuse or slaughter since 2001. Horses come to DER in a variety of ways. Some have been seized by law enforcement; many are local owner surrenders, often having financial difficulties or a serious illness that prevents them from being able to care for them. Some horses are purchased directly from kill buyers who are in the business of buying unwanted horses at auctions and shipping them directly to Canada and Mexico where they are inhumanly slaughtered. Much like the overpopulation of cats and dogs, there is also an overpopulation of equines due to irresponsible breeding. Proceeds for the Barnyard Ball will allow DER to continue their mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming these beautiful animals.