Barnyard Ball to Raise Funds for Dorset Equine Rescue

Wear your best Western attire and come to the festivities at the Barnyard Ball. You’ll have a great time supporting the efforts of the Dorset Equine Rescue, which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes deserving horses.

Join Dorset Equine Rescue for the fourth annual Barnyard Ball fundraiser on Sunday, July 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., in the celebration barn at The Inn at Manchester, with a buffet dinner, live entertainment by the Starline Rhythm Boys, dancing, door prizes, silent and live auctions, photo booth and cash bar. Dress is casual, but there will be prizes for the best western attire, so dust off your cowboy boots and hats! Tickets to the event are $65 in advance at  dorsetequinerescue.org, or $75 at the door. Thanks to community support, Dorset Equine Rescue has saved over 50 horses from neglect, abuse or slaughter since its inception in 2001. Proceeds for the Barnyard Ball will allow them to continue their mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming these beautiful animals.

July 5, 2017
