Basket Bingo to Benefit MOW

Come have some fun in support of Meals on Wheels of Bennington county at a Basket Bingo event on Wednesday, May 15, at the Elks Lodge, 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 7. Tickets are $10 in advance at the MOW office, 124 Pleasant Street, Bennington, or $13 at the door. For more information, call 802-442-8012.