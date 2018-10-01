Basket Parties

W. Pawlet Basket Party

The Auxiliary of the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Basket Party on Saturday, October 6. Viewing begins at 11 a.m., and drawing starts at 1 p.m. The firehouse is located at 3474 Route 153 in West Pawlet. Come bid on baskets filled with delightful prizes. A 50/50 drawing and silent auction will enhance your chances of being a winner. The snack bar will open. For information, call JoAnne Reid at 802-645-0244.

Ludlow Basket Party

A Basket Party will be held on Saturday, October 6, at the Annunciation Church, 7 Depot Street, Ludlow. Doors open at 11 a.m. Entry is $10, and includes lunch. Additional tickets are $2. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. The event is being hosted by the Ladies of Annunciation and the Holy Name of Mary Churches. For information, call 802-228-3286.